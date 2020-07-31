|
|
|
Shepherd Ronald Keith Charles 87, formerly of Gosport Hants,
passed away on the 28th July 2020
at Thalassa Nursing Home
following a short illness.
Due to the current pandemic the funeral will be a private family service.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries/donations can be made c/o Churcher & Tribbeck
Funeral Directors, 3 Stoke Road,
Gosport, PO12 1LT.
Any donations will be distributed equally between the local RAOB PGP APPEAL and the MASONIC ANNUAL CHARITIES, both of which Ron
was a member.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 31, 2020