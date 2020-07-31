Home

Churcher & Tribbeck
3 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1LT
02392 580755
Ronald Shepherd

Ronald Shepherd Notice
Shepherd Ronald Keith Charles 87, formerly of Gosport Hants,
passed away on the 28th July 2020
at Thalassa Nursing Home
following a short illness.
Due to the current pandemic the funeral will be a private family service.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries/donations can be made c/o Churcher & Tribbeck
Funeral Directors, 3 Stoke Road,
Gosport, PO12 1LT.
Any donations will be distributed equally between the local RAOB PGP APPEAL and the MASONIC ANNUAL CHARITIES, both of which Ron
was a member.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 31, 2020
