White Ronald Gabriel lately of Hambleside Court, Hamble le Rice.
Born Portsmouth,
youngest of three boys 21/10/1929.
Passed away peacefully
at home 03/04/2020.
Father to Michael and Christine.
He leaves four grandchildren
& six great grandchildren.
Married for 67 years he was,
for many years,happily resident of
rook Gardens, Emsworth, Hampshire.
Ron , a quiet, generous gentleman,
life & soul of any party, was greatly loved by all, and will be truly missed.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 7, 2020
