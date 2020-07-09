|
White Ronald Walter Passed away peacefully
on 25th June 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved Husband of Kathleen White, loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant on
17th July 2020 at 1.00pm.
Sadly due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers,
if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any enquiries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare
Tel: 02392 484499
Published in Portsmouth News on July 9, 2020