BREEZE Rose To my darling Rose,
my partner and soul mate.
You suffered with pain for many months but still had the humour and bravery to fight your illness.
I will love you always. Until we are together again, I will miss you so much. From your ever-loving Husband, Dave xxxxxxxx
Family flowers only, donations to Rowan's Hospice either by cheque made payable to the charity c/o
Ruby Funeral's 2 Stoke Parade, Stoke Road, Gosport PO12 1QE,
or via the Much Loved Link https://rosemarybreeze
.muchloved.com/
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 2, 2020