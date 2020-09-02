Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Breeze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Breeze

Notice Condolences

Rose Breeze Notice
BREEZE Rose To my darling Rose,
my partner and soul mate.
You suffered with pain for many months but still had the humour and bravery to fight your illness.
I will love you always. Until we are together again, I will miss you so much. From your ever-loving Husband, Dave xxxxxxxx

Family flowers only, donations to Rowan's Hospice either by cheque made payable to the charity c/o
Ruby Funeral's 2 Stoke Parade, Stoke Road, Gosport PO12 1QE,
or via the Much Loved Link https://rosemarybreeze
.muchloved.com/
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -