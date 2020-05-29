|
|
|
Carter Rosemary Passed away peacefully
on 17th May 2020 after
a short illness.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations may be made by
cheque made payable to
"The Rowans Hospice" and sent
c/oTerry Carter
49 Bacon Lane
Hayling Island
Portsmouth
PO11 0DW
Although we smile and make no fuss,
No one misses mum more than us.
And when old times we oft recall,
Then we miss mum most of all.
Graham and Chris,
Scott & Sophie and family,
Jen & Matt and family
XXX
There is a memory in our
hearts today that the
coming years can't take
away.
Good night, God bless
Terry and Jackie
Graham & Carol and family,
Christopher & Harmony
and Family.
XXX
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020