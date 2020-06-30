|
Olden Rosemary Passed away peacefully at home
with her son Peter on 24th June 2020,
aged 84 years.
Much loved and dearly missed by her son, grandchildren Kerry and Josh
and great grandchildren
Mason, Layla and Elcie.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on 6th July 2020 at 10.15am.
No flowers, if desired, donations
can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable
by cheque to Naomi House c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare
47 High Street, Cosham,
Hampshire, PO6 3AX
Tel: 02392 383460
Published in Portsmouth News on June 30, 2020