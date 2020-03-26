|
PRESS Rosemary Anne Our beloved Sister,
best friend, Aunt, Cousin and friend, a true Fareham girl.
Born 28-02-1935,
Passed away peacefully at 'Mary Rose Manor' on Tuesday 10th March 2020.
No more illness, no more struggles.
God Bless, Sleep Tight.
Private funeral taking place, imminently, but because of current Coronavirus there will be a small family cremation at Portchester Crematorium which will be followed by a celebration of her life once the situation has abated.
Special thanks to all at 'Mary Rose Manor', Copnor for their care and kindness over the last 3 ½ years
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 26, 2020