|
|
|
SEABORNE Rosemary Ann In loving memory of our dear mum
and loving nanny who passed away peacefully at home on the morning
of Sunday 26th January.
Our hearts are broken,
you are gone but never forgotten.
You will be always watching over us
and your grandchildren,
Your star will always shine bright in the sky. Your at peace with Dad now.
We will cherish your memories forever,
Our best friend you will be so deeply missed.
God bless you Mum.
Lots of love from your loving children
Paul, Amanda, Emily and April
and grandchildren
xxxxxxx
All that would like to attend Mum's funeral, it is on Thursday 27th February, 12.15pm at the Oaks Crematorium, Barton Road, Havant, PO9 5NA
with the wake following afterwards
at 1.30pm at the George Inn,
Ashcroft Lane, Finchdean.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2020