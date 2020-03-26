Home

Eames Roy Alec Born 15th October 1931.
My loving and caring husband of nearly 68 years, a true Emsworthian and gentleman who sadly passed away peacefully on
Friday 6th March 2020 in
Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for him, also to
Forever Together Funeral Care.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
Great thoughts may sometimes need great words to give them their true meaning but others such as mine
for you, of no poetic leaning can
best be told in simple phrase.
My love is with you all my days,
your loving wife Eileen xx
"MIZPAH"
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 26, 2020
