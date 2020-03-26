Home

Eames Roy Alec Born Emsworth,
15th October 1931.
Passed away at QA Hospital on 6th March 2020.
Dear Dad,
You were the person who always seemed to have the right answers,
if it was about life in general, DIY
or any problems I might have.
You were one in a million,
a true gentleman.
Respected by many and
a true friend to all, but above all that
I am proud to say you were my Dad.
Forever in our hearts,
we will miss you dearly.
Your loving Son and Daughter-in-law
Mark and Lynda xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 26, 2020
