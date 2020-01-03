Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Emmans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Emmans

Notice Condolences

Roy Emmans Notice
EMMANS Roy William George Sadly passed away on
22nd December 2019, aged 84 years.
A service in celebration of Roy's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 10:30am.
All who knew Roy are very
welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, although donations to 'Diabetes UK' will be gratefully received on the day or send to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -