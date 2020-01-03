|
EMMANS Roy William George Sadly passed away on
22nd December 2019, aged 84 years.
A service in celebration of Roy's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 10:30am.
All who knew Roy are very
welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, although donations to 'Diabetes UK' will be gratefully received on the day or send to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020