LIPSCOMBE Roy Sadly passed away on 10th January 2020
aged 86 years.
Loving husband to Lilian,
beloved Dad and Granddad
who will be very sorely missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at Wessex Vale Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations to Portsmouth Hospital Charity (specifically for the Wessex Kidney Centre - Peritoneal Dialysis) c/o
Nigel Chamberlain & Partners,
Victoria Road, Bishops Waltham,
SO32 1DJ or online at www.ncpbw.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 17, 2020
