|
|
|
Bennett Rupert Arthur passed away peacefully
On 15th February 2020 aged 89.
Much loved Dad of
Sue, Melvyn and Jane.
Loving Father-in-law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Andrews Church Hayling Island, followed by committal at
Portchester Crematorium,
On Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to:
The Childrens Society C/o
Southern Cooperative Funeralcare,
20 Mengham Road, Hayling Island.
Telephone: 02392 460047.
