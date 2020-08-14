|
Galliver Ruth Violet Mary Passed away peacefully
on 29th July 2020 aged 89.
Much loved Mum of Christine and Kay and loving Nanny and
Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends
Funeral service will take place at
The Oaks Crematorium on 21st August at 1.00pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Due to COVID Restrictions -
Please raise a glass in
her memory when you can.
Flowers welcome or
donations to WWF charity via https://support.wwf.org.uk/
in-memory or by cheque sent
c/o Co-Operative Funeralcare,
37a London Road, Cowplain, PO8 8DF.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2020