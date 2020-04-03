Home

PONSFORD Ruth "Queenie" Passed away peacefully
on 6th March, aged 94.
Much loved mother of Sharon,
loving grandmother of Martin, Matthew, Emily & Billy and her
great grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Kingston Cemetery, Portsmouth,
on Friday 17th April at 10.00am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations in favour of
The Salvation Army can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Southsea PO4 8DZ Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 3, 2020
