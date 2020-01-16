|
Kennard Sandra (Sandy)
Maureen Passed away at home on
9th January 2020 surrounded
by her family and loved ones.
She fought a long battle in life
and is now at peace.
An exceptionally strong woman and a mum like no other; she leaves behind an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who loved and knew her.
In our hearts she lives forever.
Victoria, Jay & Alan,
Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to the PDSA, may be sent care of
A H Freemantle Funeral Directors
16 Middle Road, Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 7GH.
Tel: 01489 885525
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020