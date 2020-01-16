Home

A H Freemantle Ltd (Southampton)
16 Middle Road
Southampton, Hampshire SO31 7GH
01489 885525
Sandra Kennard

Kennard Sandra (Sandy)
Maureen Passed away at home on
9th January 2020 surrounded
by her family and loved ones.
She fought a long battle in life
and is now at peace.
An exceptionally strong woman and a mum like no other; she leaves behind an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who loved and knew her.
In our hearts she lives forever.
Victoria, Jay & Alan,
Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to the PDSA, may be sent care of
A H Freemantle Funeral Directors
16 Middle Road, Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 7GH.
Tel: 01489 885525
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020
