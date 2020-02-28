Home

Stevens Sandra Passed away peacefully on
13th February, aged 77.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 3:30pm.
Followed by a celebration of her life at Highlands Road Working Men's Club, PO15 6JD.
Flowers welcome, donations
preferred and can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020
