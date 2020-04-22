Home

South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
Sarah McCarthy Notice
McCARTHY
Sarah Elizabeth Who sadly passed away at home
on the 15th April 2020 aged 53 years.

Much loved mother of Ben, Anna,
Lottie and Lily

Her Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 30th April at The Oaks Crematorium at 2.30pm.

Donations are being received in lieu of flowers for either The Rowans Hospice or The Rosemary Foundation.

Donations may be made by either
going to Sarah's Just Giving pages

www.justgiving.com/fundraisingsarahelizabethmccarthy for the Rowans Hospice

or

www.justgiving.com/fundraisingmccarthysarahelizabeth for The Rosemary Foundation

or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to

South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 22, 2020
