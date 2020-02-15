|
THOMSON Sarah In loving memory of
Sarah Thomson who
sadly passed away on
3rd February 2020
Funeral to take place at Portchester Crematorium (South Chapel), Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester, PO168NE on Friday 21st, February 2020 at 10.30 am followed by funeral reception at
The Cormorant Pub, 181 Castle Street, Portchester, PO16 9QX on
Friday 21st, February 2020 at 11.00 am
Family Flowers Only- however,
donations to family's chosen charity The Rowan's Hospice in Sarah's
memory are welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2020