A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Sheila Cawte

CAWTE Sheila
CAWTE Sheila At Queen Alexandra Hospital on
14th February aged 80 years.
Beloved wife to the late John Charles Cawte, loving mother to Graham and Andrew, loving sister to Carol. So sadly missed and greatly loved.
The funeral service will be at Portchester Crematorium Thursday 5th March 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rowans Hospice can be sent c/o A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2020
