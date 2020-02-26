|
|
|
CAWTE Sheila At Queen Alexandra Hospital on
14th February aged 80 years.
Beloved wife to the late John Charles Cawte, loving mother to Graham and Andrew, loving sister to Carol. So sadly missed and greatly loved.
The funeral service will be at Portchester Crematorium Thursday 5th March 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rowans Hospice can be sent c/o A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2020