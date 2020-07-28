|
GANDAR Sheila, Patricia. "Pat" Passed away on 18th July 2020.
Aged 90 years.
Our dear Mother, Grandma,
Nan, Nanna and Great Nanny.
You have now taken your next journey to be with your beloved husband Jim, your eldest son Stephen, and your parents Reuben and Gladys.
Until we meet again Mum, your ever loving sons, Richard and Jamie.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to "R.N.L.I" c/o
Churcher & Tribbeck Funeral
Directors, 3 Stoke Road,
Gosport, Hants. PO12 1LT
Published in Portsmouth News on July 28, 2020