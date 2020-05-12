|
|
|
Harbert Sheila (née Harris) Passed away on
29th April, aged 74.
Our family chain is broken,
and nothing seems the same,
as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
And though you walked through Heavens gate, we are never far apart,
For every time we think of you,
You're deep within our hearts.
Sunshine passes and shadows fall,
But memories of you
will outlast them all.
Till we meet again Sheshe,
from all of your brothers, sisters,
in-laws, nephews and nieces xxx
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 18th May at 12 o'clock.
Only close family will be in attendance. No flowers please but donations if desired to Alzheimers Research.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 12, 2020