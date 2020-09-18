|
|
|
Harrop Sheila Dorothy Passed away on 31/08/2020, aged 84.
Loving Mother and Grandmother of David, John, Lee and Ross.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Ann's Hill Cemetery on
Friday 25th September at 10am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, Rowner, on 02392 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2020