MARTIN Sheila Margaret (nee Gerrish) Passed away peacefully
on 27th April 2020,
aged 89 years at
Kings Lodge Nursing Home.
Dearly loved Wife, Sister,
Mum, Nan and Great Nanny.
We will all miss you greatly
xxxxxxx
Love Ian, Diane, Marian, Lynn,
Dave, Kev, Fiona, Gemma, Amy, Christopher, Martin, Chris, Tony, Lyndsey, Reuben, George, Leia,
Ann, John, Paul and families.

Unfortunately due to social distancing
it will be a private funeral.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, however small,
directly to Dementia UK.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 5, 2020
