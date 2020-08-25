|
|
|
Naish Sheila Ann Passed away 20th August 2020
at home, aged 79. Finally at peace.
All our love, Paul, Angie, Vic and Jo.
The funeral is being held at
The Oaks Crematorium in Havant on
Thursday 10th September at 3.15pm.
Numbers are limited, please contact a family member if you wish to attend.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Dementia UK can be sent to Together Forever Funeral Directors,
8 Charlotte Street, Portsmouth,
PO1 4AJ, tel 02392 733645.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 25, 2020