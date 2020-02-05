Home

OLDING Sheila Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on
19th January 2020, aged 82 years.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew her.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 10th February 2020 in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be sent by cheque made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 5, 2020
