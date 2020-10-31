|
|
|
Powell Sheila Ann Passed peacefully away on
8th October 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She will be sadly missed by her
devoted husband Vernon,
5 children, 14 grandchildren,
3 great grandchildren,
her sister and all the extended
family both near and far.
Private family funeral at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd November 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Salvation Army c/o
J Edwards Funeral Directors.
Sleep peacefully with the angels.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 31, 2020