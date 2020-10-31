Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Powell

Notice Condolences

Sheila Powell Notice
Powell Sheila Ann Passed peacefully away on
8th October 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She will be sadly missed by her
devoted husband Vernon,
5 children, 14 grandchildren,
3 great grandchildren,
her sister and all the extended
family both near and far.
Private family funeral at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd November 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Salvation Army c/o
J Edwards Funeral Directors.
Sleep peacefully with the angels.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -