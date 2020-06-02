|
|
|
Thorne Sheila MacDonald Passed away peacefully on 24th May.
Much loved mother of Alison and Kathryn and son-in-law Chris,
loving grandmother to Matthew and Charlotte, and great-grandmother
of George, Charlie and Rose.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions, there will be a private funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on 9th June at 10.00am.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Portsmouth Stroke Club
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare in Somerstown (Telephone: 02392 823855).
Published in Portsmouth News on June 2, 2020