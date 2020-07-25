|
|
|
Weight Sheila Rita
Sheila Rita Weight
Forever remembered as the loving Mum of Julie and Jeffery, caring wife of Digger, devoted Nan of Matthew, and a loyal friend.
From being the cherished daughter of Bridget Doyle and Joseph Paxton, and a loving sister to brothers Derrick and Tony, Sheila found a rewarding path of life that took her from a simple childhood in Harlesdon (London) to an eventual exciting American adventure in Washington, DC.
As a wife, mother and grandmother, Sheila dedicated her life to the constant care of a family she deeply loved. Pride in the achievements of her only grandson Matthew grew stronger every day, and Sheila always found time for her friends to listen and help.
Sheila's quiet and peaceful steps in this world will now be greatly missed, but after almost 86 years of life, she leaves a rich legacy of loving memories for everyone who was fortunate enough to truly know her.
A funeral service for the family and invited friends to remember Sheila's life will be held on Wednesday 12th August, 2020, at The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Please join us by celebrating Sheila's life on this day in your own personal way.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 25, 2020