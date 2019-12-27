|
|
|
GRINSTED Shirley Mitchell Passed away peacefully
on 16th December aged 84 years.
Much loved Sister of Ann.
Much loved Mother of
Roderick & Kenneth,
loving Grandmother of
Sam, Dannielle & Alex.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Portchester Crematorium North
Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only. If desired donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to The Stroke Association c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 27, 2019