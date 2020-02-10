|
|
|
PARKER Shirley Ellen Passed away peacefully
On Wednesday 22 January,
aged 81 years.
Much loved mother of Gail and Lesley and loving grandmother
of Colin and James and
great grandmother of Lewis,
Jessica, Harry, Keeleigh and Kacie.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Swithuns Church on Monday
24th February at 10.30am and then
12 noon at Portchester Crematorium
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
NSPCC or RSPCA
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Southsea, PO4 8DZ.
Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 10, 2020