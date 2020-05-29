Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Griffin

Notice Condolences

Sidney Griffin Notice
Griffin Sidney Harold Passed away on 19th May 2020 aged 83 at Queen Alexandra Hospital Ward E8, where all staff showed utmost care and Kindness to Sid and family.
Goodbye, my dear husband, 'a one-off'
Look for your friend Bob to do the crosswords together.
I will miss you!
Lots of love Barbara, aka 'Mother.'
Sadly no flowers. Donations to Kidney Research UK, if desired.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Eastney, 02392 873218.
Funeral service will be private, attended by immediate family only.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -