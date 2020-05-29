|
|
|
Griffin Sidney Harold Passed away on 19th May 2020 aged 83 at Queen Alexandra Hospital Ward E8, where all staff showed utmost care and Kindness to Sid and family.
Goodbye, my dear husband, 'a one-off'
Look for your friend Bob to do the crosswords together.
I will miss you!
Lots of love Barbara, aka 'Mother.'
Sadly no flowers. Donations to Kidney Research UK, if desired.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Eastney, 02392 873218.
Funeral service will be private, attended by immediate family only.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020