|
|
|
Newnham Sidney Isaac Former Hampshire and
Portsmouth Snooker Captain.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 2nd September, aged 89 years.
A service in celebration of Sid's life
will be held on Friday 18th September, at St John The Baptist Church, Purbrook, attendance by invitation only. This will be followed by an interment at Kingston Cemetery
at 1pm where all are welcome.
Flowers can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor,
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG.
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 9, 2020