|
|
|
PARSONS Sonja Lissie Sonja, who until recently lived at Harbour Tower, Gosport, sadly passed away at Northcott House on
22nd April 2020, aged 92 years.
She will be much missed by her many friends and her family.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday the 18th May 2020 at 9am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on May 1, 2020