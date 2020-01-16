|
GAMBLE Stanley Brian Passed away peacefully on
26th December 2019, aged 93.
Much loved father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium Havant
on Tuesday 28th January at 1pm.
Donations to Help For Heroes
would be gratefully received c/o
Southern Co-operative Funeralcare,
20 Mengham Road, Hayling Island
or via the online tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020