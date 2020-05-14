|
|
|
RICH Stanley Edward Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on Tuesday
May 5th 2020, aged 94 years.
He was a devoted husband to his late wife Eileen and a much loved father of his 3 children and their spouses, grandfather of his 5 grandchildren and great grandfather of his 5 great grandsons.
He will be missed and forever in our thoughts.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Cardiac Care Unit and Ward 6 for taking such care of Stanley in his final days.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel on Friday June 5th 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 14, 2020