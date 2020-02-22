Home

Southwell Stanley William Local Councillor,
Teacher, Engineer & Sailor

27th October 1924 - 17th February 2020

After a long, varied, and fruitful life, Stan Southwell recently shuffled off his mortal coil at Queen Alexandra Hospital, having suffered very little in the process, whilst being ably being looked after by all staff there, for which many thanks are in order.

Martin, Cheryl & Heather, along
with niece Linda, and nephew Michael, plus various members of their own families, welcome all friends and colleagues, past and present,
along to a celebration of his life on
the 2nd March, 2020, at the
South Downs Natural Burial Site, at
The Sustainability Centre, Droxford Rd,
East Meon, Hampshire GU32 1HR.

https://www.sustainability-centre.org/south-downs-natural-burial-site.html

All are welcome to join us, but stout walking shoes/Wellingtons are essential. No flowers please,
to cut down on waste. Meet at
The Sustainability Centre for 1.30pm, for the walk/lift down to Stan's plot,
for a quick 2.00pm service.

Any questions, please contact
Martin Southwell on 0780 858 2893.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2020
