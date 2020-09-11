|
KNAPP Stella Passed away peacefully at
Croft Manor Rest Home on
30th August 2020, aged 90 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held on
Friday 25th September 2020 at 12.15pm in Portchester Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions
the service is by invite only.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2020