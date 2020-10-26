|
Smith Stella It is with great sadness that we announce that Mum passed away peacefully on October 14th, aged 94.
A very much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
There are no words to describe the pain we feel at your passing.
At last re-united with your
beloved husband Ted,
we will miss and love you always.
Night, God Bless, from June & Les, Kenny & Margaret, Debbie & Ronnie, Maureen & Lee, grandchildren Tammy, Paul, Martin, Laura and families.
A private family service at
Portchester Crematorium on
3rd November at 10 o'clock.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society via https://stella-hildamargaret-smith.muchloved.com
xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 26, 2020