Stone Stella May Her family are very sad to say that Stella May Stone, aged 89 years,
passed away peacefully in her sleep
on Monday 10th February.
She was a very special lady.
A much loved Auntie, Great Auntie
and Great Great Auntie.
We will all miss you so much, Stella.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium, 3.15pm on Thursday 5th March 2020.
Floral tributes are welcome
from all and these can be sent c/o
J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville
PO7 7TU
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020