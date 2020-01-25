|
|
|
EVERITT Stephanie Jane
'Steph' Steph sadly passed away at the
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
13th January, aged 48 years.
Adored wife of Martyn and much loved mother of Abigail and Lucas, she will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and colleagues.
Steph's funeral service will take place on Friday 31st January 2020 at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium with a start time of 10.45am.
Colourful, bright clothing by family request - no black please.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for
The Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, which aims to provide equipment and support research programmes at the Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Donations may be made by either going to Steph's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
steph-everitt or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to:
South Downs Funeral Service
43 Drift Road
Clanfield
Waterlooville
Hampshire
PO8 0JS
02392 570239
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 25, 2020