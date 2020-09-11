Home

Stephanie Floyd

Stephanie Floyd Notice
FLOYD Stephanie A much loved Wife, Mum and Nan passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
31st August 2020 aged 73 years.

Funeral service will be held on
Friday 18th September 2020 at 10am
in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Due to current restrictions the
service is by invite only

Flowers welcome and donations
if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to The Rowans Hospice and sent c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN. Tel: 023 9248 6183.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2020
