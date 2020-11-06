|
Drain Stephen Peaceful passed away
21st October 2020 aged 64.
He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Private church service before moving on to Kingston Cemetery on Friday 13th November at 13.30pm. Floral tributes to Barrells Portsmouth or if you prefer donations to Rowans Hospice.
To my darling Stephen,
You have been a part of my life for a very long time. You gave me 4 beautiful children. And we have 5 wonderful grandchildren. The years have flown by so fast. We touched the sky. We soared. No woman has been so loved ever. Always in my thoughts and heart.
Sleep tight, Bern xxx
Memories of you Dad,
Love from afar Dad.
Memories filled with love and laughter especially when back from the pub.
Angie and family xxx
Dad,
Time passes, memories stay.
Loved and remembered every day.
Beloved dad to me and Stef. An awesome Grandad to Luka and Mabel.
Always loved. Never, ever forgotten.
Stephen, Stef, Luka and Mabel.
Memories of you dad, make us smile at this sad time.
I hope we have your strength and bravery, we'll need it to get us through.
Love always Michelle, Malc and Ellie xxx
Dad,
To my hero,
Always by your side as a child. Then as an adult always in the pub or a restaurant.
You weren't happy when I moved abroad.
But I gave you so much joy when I came back with a little boy.
Always in my heart. Lulu xxx
Best Grandad,
Love you always Wally (Livai) xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 6, 2020