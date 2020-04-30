|
HARRINGTON Stephen Andrew It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our dearly beloved son, brother and father,
on 15th April, aged 49, following
a short illness.
His death as such an early age leaves a huge hole in the lives of his parents Jennifer and Andy, his sister Victoria and sons Samuel and Luke.
We will miss so much his winning smile and caring nature.
Now reunited with his beloved Nan and Granddad, Flo and Sam Smethurst.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 14th May 2020 at 11:15am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired donations can be made to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Special Thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham who lovingly cared for Stephen throughout.
All enquires c/o Fareham Cooperative, 86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 30, 2020