THORPE Stephen "Steve" Passed away peacefully
on January 23rd 2020,
aged 59 years.
A loving husband, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed.
Farewell service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium Havant on Friday 21st February at 4.45pm. Donations are welcome if desired, payable to The Royal British Legion or Macmillan Cancer Support in Steve's memory would be greatly received
c/o Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA Telephone 02392 221299.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2020
