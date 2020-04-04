Home

South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
Stephen Weller Notice
WELLER Stephen Richard Estate Agent With Pearsons
of Winchester

Who sadly passed away suddenly
at home on the 1st April 2020,
aged 71 years.

Stephen will be greatly missed by
Freda, Emma, Sarah and Ben, and
all his many colleagues and friends.

A private cremation will take place.

Details of a thanksgiving service
in memory of Stephen will be
announced later.

Family flowers only please.

Donations for The Rowans Hospice made be made by visiting Stephen's Just Giving page

https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/stephenweller

or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 4, 2020
