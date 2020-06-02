Home

EGAN Steve It is with
deep sadness
we announce the sudden passing of our gentle giant 'Big Steve'
on Saturday 23rd May.
He is in the care of
The Searson's Family until he rides free, service will be private and
family flowers only please.
His chosen charity is
The Hampshire and Isle of White
Air Ambulance who, along with the paramedics, worked extremely
hard to keep him with us.
Any donations in memory of Steve can be made through their website.
Going to miss you so much big man, love you forever, Karon and Family.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 2, 2020
