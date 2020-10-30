|
|
|
CLYMA Susan Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
13th October 2020, aged 81 years.
Sadly missed and never forgotten
by all the family.
Funeral Service will be on
Friday 6th November in
The Oaks Crematorium at 2.30pm, due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired by cheque
to Hampshire and IOW
Air Ambulance
c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
PO9 1AN. Tel 23 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 30, 2020