Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Clyma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Clyma

Notice Condolences

Susan Clyma Notice
CLYMA Susan Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
13th October 2020, aged 81 years.
Sadly missed and never forgotten
by all the family.
Funeral Service will be on
Friday 6th November in
The Oaks Crematorium at 2.30pm, due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired by cheque
to Hampshire and IOW
Air Ambulance
c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
PO9 1AN. Tel 23 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -