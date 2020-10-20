|
|
|
Marks Susan Margaret
(nee Barker) Peacefully passed away on
2nd October 2020 aged 67 years.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church
on Tuesday 27th October at 13.00, followed by burial at
Kingston Cemetery at 13.45.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend please confirm with family.
Flowers welcome by all c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031.
Susan Marks
(nee Barker)
Mum to David and Jason
Nan to James and Amelia
Big sister to Julie
Animal lover (except a certain emu!)
Gone to be with Mum and Dad
Sleep tight and God bless
xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 20, 2020