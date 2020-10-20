Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marks

Notice Condolences

Susan Marks Notice
Marks Susan Margaret
(nee Barker) Peacefully passed away on
2nd October 2020 aged 67 years.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service at St Mary's Church
on Tuesday 27th October at 13.00, followed by burial at
Kingston Cemetery at 13.45.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend please confirm with family.

Flowers welcome by all c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031.

Susan Marks
(nee Barker)

Mum to David and Jason
Nan to James and Amelia
Big sister to Julie
Animal lover (except a certain emu!)
Gone to be with Mum and Dad
Sleep tight and God bless
xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -